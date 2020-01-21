Sai Baba place of birth row unsolicited; Uddhav cannot be blamed: Shiv Sena

advertisement

The Shiv Sena said Tuesday that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not be blamed for the “unsolicited” controversy over the birthplace of Saibaba because no one can say whether the 19th-century saint was actually born in Shirdi.

Noting that the assets of the Saibaba Sansthan are worth more than £ 2,600 from which social works are done, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece “Saamana” said that Shirdi became “rich” because of the saint, and no one can throw away the wealth of the city he has passed away.

It also said that Mr. Thackeray did not refer to Pathri in the Parbhani district as the birthplace of Saibaba “alone”, but based on versions of some historians.

At a state cabinet meeting on January 9, Mr. Thackeray said that Pathri, considered the birthplace of Saibaba, would be developed as a site of religious tourism, and announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for the site.

It led to a row after which the people of Shirdi shouted for a bandh in the temple city on Sunday.

However, the bandh was canceled midnight on Sunday and Mr. Thackeray met some Shirdi residents on Monday and the problem was solved.

“The prime minister has not started a controversy. Pathri and Shirdikars can’t make it either. This will reduce the glow of saints, “said the Shiv Sena in” Saamana. “

The “unsolicited” controversy was settled after the Prime Minister immediately addressed the matter and made clear the government’s position on the issue.

De Sena said that Mr. Thackeray did not refer to Pathri at the January 9 meeting “alone,” but on the basis of versions of some historians.

Saibaba ‘appeared’ in Shirdi in the district of Ahmednagar, but no one can say whether he was actually born there. When Saibaba first appeared in Shirdi, no one knew what his name was and where it came from, the Marathi said daily.

“From where Baba came to Shirdi, whether he was from Pathri, Parbhani’s government magazine says that” some (Pathri) could be the birthplace of Shirdi’s holy Saibaba, “it said.

“The Prime Minister did not write or publish the magazine. That is why he should not be blamed for the controversy, “the Shiv Sena added.

The party further said that Shirdi became “rich” because of Saibaba and no one can take away the wealth from the city where the saint breathed his last.

The possessions of the Saibaba Sansthan are worth $ 2,693 crore and the temple receives daily donations in lakh from which social works are performed, it noted.

“Then why the controversy about the birthplace of the fakir (an ascetic) who was a born fakir and appeared as a fakir in Shirdi? It won’t diminish Shirdi’s interest, “the ruling party said.

The importance of Pune’s Shivneri fort, where Chhatrapati Shivaji was born, did not decrease after the Maratha warrior king died in Raigad Fort, which has now become a “tirth kshetra” (holy place), it added.

