advertisement

Residents of Pathri in the Parbhani district decided Thursday to approach the court to obtain legal certainty for their claim that the 19th-century Saint Saibaba was born in their village.

Members of the Sai Janmabhoomi Pathri Sansthan said they would petition the Aurangabad bank of the Bombay High Court with evidence to prove that Sai Baba was born in Pathri.

A controversy has broken out over the alleged birthplace of the respected saint, 102 years after he took “samadhi” in Shirdi.

advertisement

Some residents claimed that Minister Uddhav Thackeray had withdrawn his statement that Pathri was the birthplace of Sai Baba, under pressure from Shirdi temple trust.

MLC and chairman of the action committee, Babajani Durrani, said that Pathri residents will move the court on the matter.

“Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav had met Mr. Thackeray to seek his appointment to meet Pathri residents, but it was refused and we were told not to continue the controversy,” said Mr. Durrani.

“We have decided to follow legal proceedings to resolve this issue and we will not meet Mr. Thackeray. A team of lawyers will visit Pathri and we will petition the court next week,” he said.

“We will not mind if the government grant for Pathri does not come, but we will never give up our claim that Pathri is the birthplace of Sai Baba,” he said.

The Sena on Tuesday said that Mr. Thackeray should not be blamed for the “unsolicited” controversy over the birthplace of Sai Baba because no one can say whether the 19th-century saint was actually born in Shirdi.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement