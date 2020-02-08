BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) – Ayean Cho took a 2:70 draw on a difficult day to take a lead over Madelene Sagstrom after three rounds at the LPGA Vic Open.

The tournament at the 13th Beach Golf Links also offers a European Tour men’s tournament, which takes place alongside the women’s event.

Choi had three laps totaling 12 under 205. Canada’s Alena Sharp finished third, two strokes behind Cho after 70.

In the men’s game, Min Woo Lee won 4: 68 against three-time European Tour winner Marcus Fraser and Australian Travis Smyth.

“I knew it would be difficult to get in here. It will be difficult today,” said Sagstrom to a television commentator before completing her round. “After that, I’ll be tired.”

After the third round on Saturday, the men’s and women’s fields were reduced to 35 players plus a draw. The last round is played on the beach course. This course and the Creek course were used for the first two rounds of the tournament.

“There’s so much wind, it’s so hard to figure out when to pull the trigger. I think it’s one of the best rounds I’ve played regardless of the number of points,” said Lee.

Lee had a total of three rounds with 15 under 201. Fraser shot 69 and Smyth 72.

According to Fraser, the windy conditions were hardly playable.

“My old man plays at 14, he’s a good golfer, and I think he would have had a hard time breaking out 110,” said Fraser. “I think it’s as strong a wind as I’ve played anywhere.”

The tournament is also sanctioned by the Australasian PGA Men’s Tour and European Tour as well as the European and Australian Women Tour.

