BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) – Madelene Sagstrom scored a 5-under-67 goal at Gainbridge LPGA in Boca Rio on Saturday to gain a two-stroke lead in the final round.

Sagstrom was looking for her first victory on the LPGA tour and screwed four of the first eight holes. The 27-year-old Swede had a total of 15 under 201. She opened with a 72 and shot a 62 on Friday to take the lead.

The Japanese Nasa Hataoka finished second after 67.

Danielle Kang and Sei Young Kim were 12 under. Kang had a 65 and Kim shot 67.

Celine Boutier (67) and Cydney Clanton (69) were 11 under.

The tournament is the first official event in Boca Raton since the Oldsmobile LPGA Classic in 1989.

Hometown player Jaye Marie Green was 7 to 13 after 70 minutes. Lexi Thomson, also from the region, had another blow back after 69 minutes.

