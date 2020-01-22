advertisement

Sage Group PLC announced on Wednesday that trading was strong in the first quarter of 2020 as it benefited from sales growth and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

Total organic sales grew 6.9% to £ 465 million ($ 606.0 million) in the three months ended December 31.

The company, listed on the FTSE 100, announced that recurring earnings increased to £ 410m compared to £ 370m in the same period last year.

In North America, recurring revenue increased from GBP 137m to GBP 154m due to cloud connected solutions and good performance from Sage Intacct.

Northern Europe continued to grow strongly, with recurring sales growth of £ 93m versus £ 80m, Sage said.

“As expected, Sage had a strong first quarter … Looking ahead, we are reaffirming our guidance for the full year,” said Jonathan Howell, chief financial officer.

