SAG Awards: list of winners

LOS ANGELES – Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman have two chances to win the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening, but the award’s ability to predict the Oscars looks murky.

Stars arrived on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday. The show started at 8pm. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

The awards are presented by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), which brings together 160,000 media professionals, including actors. Every year at the SAG Awards, high achievements in film and television are recognized.

Here is the full list of the winners of the 26th annual SAG Awards.

FILM WINNER

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern in “Marriage History”

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Excellent performance by a stunt ensemble: “Avengers: Endgame”

TELEVISION WINNERS

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub in “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”

Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller Bridge in the “Fleabag”

Excellent actress performance on TV, film or limited series: Michelle Williams in “Fosse / Verdon”

Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series: “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”

Excellent performance of a TV stunt ensemble: “Game of Thrones”

The 56th annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Robert De Niro

