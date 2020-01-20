advertisement

Revived romance?

Brad Pitt grabbed Jennifer Aniston‘S Hand Backstage at the SAG Awards and RadarOnline.com took a photo of the brave move!

The divorced couple who separated in 2005 after meeting and falling in love Angelina Jolie, were more than friendly during the award season, but Pitt’s gesture was a loving move for old lovers on Sunday, January 19.

advertisement

Aniston won Outstanding Female in a drama series for her role in The Morning Show and Pitt accepted the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, but the couple came back very nicely behind the scenes together.

Aniston smiled broadly at Pitt, 56, as they chatted about their respective victories. When she turned to go away and show her fabulous figure in the clingy white silk dress, Pitt took her hand before she could leave.

The couple have been friendly since he and Jolie split up, and Pitt even attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party in 2018.

Pitt joked about his failed marriages when he received his award on stage at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part,” he admitted his role in the Quentin Tarantino Film to set up his joke.

“A guy who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a long distance. Great,” said Pitt when the crowd went wild.

Cameras panned to Aniston and she smiled and applauded Pitt after the zinger.

Scroll through the Radar gallery to see Pitt and Aniston go behind the scenes at the SAG Awards.

advertisement