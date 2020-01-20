SAG Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Parasite, the South Korean black comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, became the historic winner of the SAG Awards 2020 and was the first non-English-language film to win the Cast for a Motion Picture ensemble.
The widely acclaimed film has won Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman for the honor, and gives hope of victory at the upcoming Academy Awards.
Elsewhere, Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best male actor for his leading role in Joker and Renee Zelwegger as the best female actress for a leading role in her work in Judy. Unsurprisingly, Brad Pitt won for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, as did Laura Dern for Marriage Story.
The full list can be found below.
Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
- Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage History
- Taron Edgerton, Rocketman
Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role
- Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNERS
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Charlize Theron, bomb
Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
- Jamie Fox, just mercy
- Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, the Irishman
- Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role
- Laura Dern, marriage history – WINNER
- Scarlett Johanson, Jojo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman, bomb
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, bomb
Excellent performance due to a cast in a film
- Parasite – WINNER
- bomb
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Excellent performance of a stunt ensemble in a movie
- Avengers: Endgame – WINNER
- Ford vs. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- joker
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
Excellent performance by a male actor in a mini-series or a television film
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon – WINNER
- Mahershala Ali, true detective
- Russell Crowe, the loudest voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharell Jerome when they see us
Excellent performance by an actress in a mini-series or a television film
- Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon – WINNERS
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Toni Collette, incredible
- Joey King, the deed
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – WINNER
- Sterling K. Brown, that’s us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- David Harbor, Stranger Things
Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show – WINNER
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodi Comer, killing Eva
- Elisabeth Moss, “The story of the maid
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
- Tony Shaloub, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel – winner
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Andrew Scott, “Fleabag
Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – SIEGER
- Christina Applegate, dead for me
- Alex Bornstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek
Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series
- The crown – WINNER
- Big little lies
- game of Thrones
- The story of the maid
- Strange things
Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series
- The wonderful Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
- Barry
- fleabag
- The Kominsky method
- Schitts Creek
Excellent performance of a stunt ensemble in a television series
- Game of Thrones – WINNER
- glow
- Strange things
- the Walking Dead
- Guardian