SAG Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Parasite, the South Korean black comedy thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho, became the historic winner of the SAG Awards 2020 and was the first non-English-language film to win the Cast for a Motion Picture ensemble.

The widely acclaimed film has won Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman for the honor, and gives hope of victory at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Elsewhere, Joaquin Phoenix was recognized as the best male actor for his leading role in Joker and Renee Zelwegger as the best female actress for a leading role in her work in Judy. Unsurprisingly, Brad Pitt won for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, as did Laura Dern for Marriage Story.

The full list can be found below.

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Christian Bale, Ford vs. Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Taron Edgerton, Rocketman

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role

Renee Zellweger, Judy – WINNERS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, bomb

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Jamie Fox, just mercy

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Outstanding performance of an actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, marriage history – WINNER

Scarlett Johanson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, bomb

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, bomb

Excellent performance due to a cast in a film

Parasite – WINNER

bomb

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Excellent performance of a stunt ensemble in a movie

Avengers: Endgame – WINNER

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

joker

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Excellent performance by a male actor in a mini-series or a television film

Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon – WINNER

Mahershala Ali, true detective

Russell Crowe, the loudest voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharell Jerome when they see us

Excellent performance by an actress in a mini-series or a television film

Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon – WINNERS

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, incredible

Joey King, the deed

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Excellent performance by a male actor in a drama series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones – WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, that’s us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

David Harbor, Stranger Things

Excellent performance by an actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodi Comer, killing Eva

Elisabeth Moss, “The story of the maid

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Tony Shaloub, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel – winner

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag

Excellent performance by an actress in a comedy series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – SIEGER

Christina Applegate, dead for me

Alex Bornstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek

Outstanding performance from an ensemble in a drama series

The crown – WINNER

Big little lies

game of Thrones

The story of the maid

Strange things

Outstanding performance of an ensemble in a comedy series

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

Barry

fleabag

The Kominsky method

Schitts Creek

Excellent performance of a stunt ensemble in a television series

Game of Thrones – WINNER

glow

Strange things

the Walking Dead

Guardian

