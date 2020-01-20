advertisement

LOS ANGELES – “Parasite” has officially infected this year’s award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean film was the first foreign language film to receive the highest honor from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, and was the legitimate best picture contender for next year’s Oscar awards in 1917 “established.

Victory over star productions like “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman” was a surprise, but only to a certain extent. The audience at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles greeted the victory for “Parasite” with a standing ovation.

Since the actors make up the largest share of the Academy of Arts and Sciences for feature films, their recommendations as a harbinger of the Academy Awards are closely observed.

In the past two years, however, the winner of the SAG ensemble has not got the best picture: “Black Panther” in the past year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. And this year’s leader “1917” was more praised not nominated by the film actors.

On Saturday “1917” won the highest awards at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards. In 21 of the last 30 years, the PGA winner has teamed up with the best picture winner.

At the SAG Awards, where both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston took home prizes and celebrated each other’s victories, a reunion prevailed against everyone else.

Pitt is directed to his first prize for the drama academy for his side performance in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”. With a victory of the actor guild, he further expanded his top status. On the way there, his speeches were full of one-liners, and he didn’t disappoint Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Pitt, who said he had the flu, looked down at his award and said, “I need to add this to my tinder profile.”

“Let’s face it, it was a difficult part. A guy who wants to go high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife,” joked Pitt. “It was a long distance.” The audience laughed and clapped, including – when the cameras were taken – Aniston, his ex-wife.

Aniston later won her own award for best actress in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show “The Morning Show”. “What!” she said when she reached the stage. Aniston ended her speech with a greeting to her “Murder Mystery” co-star Adam Sandler, whose appearance in “Uncut Gems” this season remained largely unrewarded despite great recognition.

“Your performance is exceptional and your magic is real. I love you, buddy,” said Aniston.

Pitt watched Aniston’s acceptance speech behind the scenes. After leaving the stage, they congratulated themselves warmly on their first individual SAG Awards.

Together with Pitt, all Oscar favorites kept their momentum, including victories for Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Phoenix”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”).

As expected, Phoenix showed the best performance of a male actor. After praising each candidate individually, Phoenix nodded to his Joker predecessor. “I’m standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor Heath Ledger here,” said Phoenix.

Dern continued to establish himself as a favorite of the best supporting actress with a victory in the actor’s guild. On the way to the stage, she hugged her father Bruce Dern (part of the ensemble “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”).

Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued its award ceremony for “Fleabag”, a winner at the Emmys and the Golden Globes. Waller-Bridge won a SAG win for best actress in a comedy series and took a moment to think about the show’s award.

“The whole thing was really a dream, and if I wake up tomorrow and find that it was only that, then I thank you,” said Waller-Bridge. “It was the most beautiful dream.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” continued his series and won the ensemble of the best comedy series for the second year in a row. Tony Shalhoub took home the statue of the best male actor in a comedy series. When Alex Borstein accepted the ensemble award, he said in shock that she had voted for “Fleabag”.

“To be honest, it doesn’t make sense,” said Borstein. “Fleabag is brilliant.”

Robert De Niro received the Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor given by Leonardo DiCaprio, who, like De Niro, is often a leader for Martin Scorsese. (The two co-stars in Scorsese’s upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon”.) The 76-year-old actor was greeted by a violent standing ovation.

De Niro, a fiery critic of Donald Trump, referred to the President in his remarks.

“There are right and wrong. And there is common sense and abuse of power. As a citizen, like everyone else, I have the right to express my opinion,” said De Niro. “And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I will use it if I see an obvious abuse of power.”

“Game of Thrones” ended its eight-year run with victories for Peter Dinklage as the best male actor in a drama series and for the best stunt ensemble work. “The Crown” recorded the best ensemble in a drama series. And both “Fosse / Verdon” stars – Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell – won for their appearances in the mini series.

