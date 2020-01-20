SAG Awards 2020: See how the biggest stars arrive on the red carpet

advertisement

Hollywood’s biggest stars came to the SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19, 2019, and RadarOnline.com has the hottest red carpet photos.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez are both nominated, along with Tinseltown royalties Nicole Kidman. Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson,

advertisement

Cynthia Erivo. Lupita Nyong’o and Renée Zellweger were all ready for the Best Actress Award.

Dior, Valentino, Alexander McQueen and more designers attracted the celebrities to the red carpet of the SAG Awards.

Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Awards during the show.

Scroll through the Radar gallery to see real-time arrivals of the SAG Awards red carpet from Hollywood.

advertisement