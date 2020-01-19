advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman have two chances to win the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening, but the award’s ability to predict the Oscars looks murky.

Among the films vying for the highest honor from the best cast of film actors are the Oscar heavyweights “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Irishman”. They compete with “Parasite” (only the second foreign language candidate after “Life Is Beautiful” who received a nod in 1999), “Jojo Rabbit” and “Bombshell”.

Since the actors make up the largest part of the Academy of Arts and Sciences for feature films, their selection is closely monitored. But in the past two years, the SAG ensemble winner has not got the best picture: “Black Panther” last year and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018.

Two of this year’s top best picture competitors at the Oscars – “Joker”, more of a one-man show, and “1917”, more praised for their technical expertise – were not nominated for the best ensemble. On Saturday, “1917” won the highest award at the highly predictive Producers Guild Awards, which ended 21 of the last 30 years with the best picture winner.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards start at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Three weeks before the Oscars, it will be an early exam for the Academy Award leaders, including Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern. Johansson is a candidate for “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit” as well as Kidman for “Bombshell” and the HBO series “Big Little Lies”.

This show, along with “The Crown”, “Game of Thrones”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Stranger Things”, is one of the nominations for the best ensemble of drama series. The program for the comedy ensemble is “Barry”, “Fleabag”, “The Kominsky Method”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Schitt’s Creek”. Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show received three nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup.

