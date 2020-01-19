advertisement

The 2020 SAG Awards winners were announced on Sunday evening at a ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s greatest achievements in television and film.

The show, which took place for the first time in two years without a host, is to honor Robert De Niro with the Life Achievement Award. But who took home the best prices on TV?

Scroll down to see the full list of TV winners specified in REDas announced on the TBS / TNT television program. Then, Write a comment below with your reactions.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Big little lies

The crown

game of Thrones

The story of the maid

Strange things

DRAMA ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, killing Eva

Elisabeth Moss, The story of the maid

DRAMA ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, that’s us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbor, Stranger Things

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Barry

fleabag

The Kominsky method

The wonderful woman Maisel – WINNER

Schitts Creek

Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, dead for me

Alex Borstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek

Phoebe Waller Bridge, fleabag – WINNER

Comedy actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel – WINNER

TV FILM OR MINISERIES – FEMALE ACTOR

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, incredible

Joey King, the deed

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon

TV FILM OR MINISERIES – MALE ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, true detective

Russell Crowe, the loudest voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharell Jerome when they see us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

game of Thrones – WINNER

GLOW

Strange things

the Walking Dead

Guardian

