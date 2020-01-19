SIMILAR POSTS
The 2020 SAG Awards winners were announced on Sunday evening at a ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s greatest achievements in television and film.
The show, which took place for the first time in two years without a host, is to honor Robert De Niro with the Life Achievement Award. But who took home the best prices on TV?
Scroll down to see the full list of TV winners specified in REDas announced on the TBS / TNT television program. Then, Write a comment below with your reactions.
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Big little lies
The crown
game of Thrones
The story of the maid
Strange things
DRAMA ACTRESS
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, killing Eva
Elisabeth Moss, The story of the maid
DRAMA ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, that’s us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbor, Stranger Things
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Barry
fleabag
The Kominsky method
The wonderful woman Maisel – WINNER
Schitts Creek
Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, dead for me
Alex Borstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek
Phoebe Waller Bridge, fleabag – WINNER
Comedy actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel – WINNER
TV FILM OR MINISERIES – FEMALE ACTOR
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, incredible
Joey King, the deed
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon
TV FILM OR MINISERIES – MALE ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, true detective
Russell Crowe, the loudest voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharell Jerome when they see us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon
TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
game of Thrones – WINNER
GLOW
Strange things
the Walking Dead
Guardian