SAG Awards 2020 Best Dressed: celebrity dresses, dresses

Drum roll please! Celebrities landed on the red carpet for the 26th annual SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19. But of the many glamorous dresses, sexy mini dresses and fashionable jumpsuits, there were five outstanding looks that we will dream of until the end of time.

Us Weekly’s top tips for the best looks of the night: Laura Dern. Nicole Kidman. Lupita Nyong’o. Scarlett Johansson and Charlize Theron, No doubt all five actresses slaughtered the fashion game, but there is one that takes first place in Us Weekly’s unanimous favorite look of the night.

5) The star of the marriage story and SAG award winner looked extremely elegant in a dark green dress by Stella McCartney, paired with golden shoes from Christian Louboutin and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

4) The always stunning Kidman, dressed in a dazzling navy blue dress from the Michael Kors collection, dared to show one leg (and of course these Alexandre Birman shoes).

3) Nyong’o looked stunning in a strapless, intricately designed Louis Vuitton dress. To bring the fashionable moment to life, 20,000 sequins and 12,000 glass beads were needed for the embroidery.

2) Johansson sent shock waves across the red carpet as she wore a plunging blue-green Armani Privé dress. The JoJo Rabbit actress with Stuart Weitzman heels.

Charlize Theron will participate in the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19, 2020. John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock

1) SAG’s best-dressed beauty is the Red Carpet Stunner Theron. The Bombshell star wore a two-piece Givenchy Haute Couture ensemble with a silver glitter top and a black skirt with a slit in the front. The actress equipped with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

These pictures do not do the clothes of the stars justice. Watch the video above to take a closer look at each dress and see who gets your vote for the best clothes of 2020. If you want even more SAG Awards content, check out the Us Weekly Stars gallery that has stepped onto this year’s red carpet!

