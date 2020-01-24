advertisement

In recent years, Sadler Vaden has become known as the axeman as an inimitable member of the 400 unit of Jason Isbell. What many fans may not realize is that Vaden is also quite the word maker and producer, and is just as comfortable in front of a band as he plays sideman.

“This is what I did, it started here,” Vaden tells The Boot. “I’ve been running my own bands since high school. I’m used to putting my stuff there and ripping it to pieces or enjoying it or whatever. That doesn’t bother me. Music is just part of me.”

While the music world eagerly awaits Isbell’s expected follow-up and the 400 Unit Grammy Awards-winning The Nashville Sound 2017, Vaden has been busy writing, recording and producing his second solo LP, Anybody Out There , which on March 6 comes out at thirty tigers. Prior to the release, Vaden works with The Boot to share a sneak preview of the album with the brand new track, “Golden Child,” which readers can hear below.

With an immediately catchy guitar riff that opens things up, Vaden sets the stage for a classic, summery rock ‘n’ roll song. “That riff is so stupid,” Vaden says with a smile in his voice. “It’s just that stupid, but” Rocky Mountain Way “is also stupid, you know? I just practiced several inversions of the C chord on the guitar, so I started down there, then I came here, and then I went up there . That’s the riff. “

Although the song has a tropical kind of feel, the lyrics are a bit more pointy: the narrator of Vaden takes the position of someone with many privileges who tries to prove that he may not be the golden child that many think he is.

“I started with the line” I’ve been the one since I was born, “he recalls. “I don’t know where it comes from, but with such a rule you can visit a lot of different places. I chose to write about this person who has been very privileged, who has had such an upbringing but tries to exist as a person who wants you to know that he or she does not have everything. They try to connect with people who have not grown up with all these things. It is just like the dangers of having all this privilege – that is kind of what the song stands for me. “

Vaden is accompanied by a fellow 400 member, keyboard player Denny DeBorja, on ‘Golden Child’. DeBorja plays a Wurlitzer electronic piano everywhere and adds even more memorable sounds to the song.

“We have placed a fuzz pedal on the Wurly to make it sound unique and different,” Vaden explains. “Oh, and you hear that percussive element in the second verse? That is actually an empty Corona bottle and a pencil. I enjoyed it a lot.”

“Golden Child” is one of the most catchy songs from Anybody Out There, but the album is hardly made. As Vaden recalls, he went to the studio with a friend and had to choose between “Golden Child” and a more Black Crowes-like song called “The Rescuer.”

“This was the last song I recorded for the album,” he says. “As soon as my buddy heard” Golden Child, “he said that we had to go without a doubt. I wasn’t so sure – I felt uncomfortable with it – but that just made me realize that we’re really going with it. That’s it landed on the album. “

Is someone there? follows the untitled debut of Vaden, which was released on Shrimp Records in 2016. Fans can stay up to date with everything that is happening in the world of Vaden and pre-order his new album on SadlerVaden.com.

Listen to “Golden Child” by Sadler Vaden

