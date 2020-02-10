Sadio Mane has returned to training at Liverpool after a thigh injury.

The Senegal striker has missed the last two Premier League games since being knocked out in the first half of Wolves’ win on January 23.

Liverpool released pictures of the 27-year squad training with another injured, James Milner, on Monday.

Back at Melwood 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/MLR9aBWsY2

– Liverpool FC (@LFC), February 10, 2020

34-year-old veteran Milner also has a thigh injury and has not played since defeating Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on January 5.

The couple’s return to training suggests they may be available for the Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid next week.

Liverpool are back in action after the break in the off-season when they travel to Norwich on Saturday. Jürgen Klopp’s team is at the top of the table with a lead of 22 points.