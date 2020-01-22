advertisement

Melissa Joan Hart reunited with a few of her Sabrina the Teenage Witch co-stars this week and shared a photo with three actors from the 90s series on Monday. Hart, who starred as Sabrina, posed with Nate Richert, who played Sabrina’s love interest Harvey Kinkle, Elisa Donovan, who played as friend Morgan Cavanaugh, and David Lascher, who was introduced as Morgan’s friend Josh.

“Convenience food!!” She wrote, including a hashtag that only fans of the show will get. “#catchingup @ nate.richert @davidlascher @reddonovan #harveylovessabrina #joshlovesmorgan #shakeyourwhammyfannyfunkysongfunkysong.”

Jenna Leigh Green, who played Sabrina’s arch enemy Libby Chessler, said, “Love that! Let’s do it again in a few weeks,” along with a joking emoji.

Hart also shared a video on her Instagram story saying to her followers, “So we have a little Sabrina reunion. It’s Josh, it’s Harvey and Morgan and Sabrina!”

Sabrina’s teenage witch ran from 1996 to 2003 for seven seasons. In 2018, Sabrina, the character of Archie Comics, underwent a bizarre change when Netflix released the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in which Kiernan Shipka can be seen as the title witch with a much darker tone than Hart’s series.

In 2019, Hart E! News that she and her family are unlikely to get involved, even though she is happy to see Sabrina on.

“I don’t think it really appeals to me,” she said. “I watched Netflix a little bit. We did a social media campaign where I saw some of the episodes. But I don’t think it really appeals to me. My kids are a little too young for that and I am too old for it. “

“I love the fact that the character lives on,” she added.

Hart repeated this statement in a separate interview, saying that she can’t see herself in the Netflix version of the show.

“I think it’s a different audience,” she said. “This audience doesn’t know me. The audience that sees this show is not the audience that originally saw it, and I think it’s great. The thing is, let this character live on, that’s great.”

“I love that it’s so different,” she continued. “Many of these restarts are so closely related that it is likely to be a bit annoying, but in this case it’s like, ‘You know what? There was a lot of James Bond and there were a lot of people playing Batman. It’s just one of those characters who will likely go on. “It’s great. It’s great to know that I was there to help start it.”

Photo credit: Getty / Bob D’Amico

—–

