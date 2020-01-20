advertisement

After last week’s funny “music video trailer” for the third season ofScary adventures from SabrinaThe official trailer for the new episode has arrived today.

This season, Kiernan ShipkaSabrina Spellman willingly takes a trip to hell and becomes the new queen of the underworld. It all starts in a week January 24, 2020,

Watch the gruesome official trailer below while you wait!

advertisement

In part three, Sabrina fluctuates from the harrowing events in part two. Despite defeating her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped in her beloved friend Nicholas Scratch’s human prison. Sabrina cannot live with herself because she knows that Nick has made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering and is burning in hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eyes.

With the support of her mortal friends “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), Sabrina is committed to freeing him from eternal damnation and bringing him back into her arms. The Dark Lord’s deposition, however, sent shock waves through the realms – and since no one is on the throne, Sabrina must take the title “Queen” to defend him against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.

Meanwhile, a mysterious carnival rolls into the city in Greendale and brings with it a threat to the Spellmans and the Coven: a pagan tribe who wants to resurrect an ancient evil …

The cast also includes Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Skye Marshall, Sam Corlett, Jonathan Whitesell, Abigail Cowen, and Lachlan Watson,

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=getvYflDK98 (/ embed)

advertisement