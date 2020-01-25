advertisement

It’s not the full-blown crossover that some fans have been waiting for, but Riverdale gets some shout-outs (and a few more) in Chilling Adventures from Sabrina’s recently released Part 3.

(Here we should probably warn you that you are about to come across a few smaller spoilers from Part 3. Super Minor. Still consider yourself warned.)

The eight new episodes released on Friday send Sabrina and her friends on an epic quest for a collection of supernatural relics, one of which is hidden in Riverdale. With Ambrose at her side, Sabrina shows up to Betty and Veronica in episode 3, though you’ll be disappointed to know that neither character makes the acquaintance. In fact, we don’t even see the actual city, since the Spellmans’ search is limited to the forest.

The neighboring town of Greendale is shown in episode 6 during a conversation between Hilda and Dr. C mentioned again. When asked if he could get anything for her, she said, “There’s dinner in Riverdale. It sells the juiciest hamburgers and the thickest milkshakes.” Although she doesn’t mention it by name, she clearly refers to Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, the popular eatery frequented by Archie Andrews and Jughead Jones. And while we are Dr. C not really seen in the iconic diner, at least we know that Hilda must have been there several times; There is no telling which Riverdale favorites she unwittingly crossed paths with.

And technically, this isn’t considered a Riverdale connection, but fans of the CW series were probably happy to see actress Nathalie Boltt (aka Penelope Blossom) in the premiere of part 3.)

Riverdale was mentioned several times in the first two parts of Sabrina. The biggest connection is that Riverdale Ben Button (played by Moses Thiessen) acted as a pizza delivery boy.

Are you still dreaming of the day Sabrina meets Archie and the gang? Leave a comment below with your thoughts.

