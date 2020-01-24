advertisement

Fair warning, witches: We are about to spoil you Scary adventures from SabrinaPart 3 premiere. Give up complaints, everyone who enters here!

Exactly a month has passed since Sabrina Spellman caught her father in her boyfriend and sent them both to hell, and not a day has passed since she failed (and failed), poor, hot Nicholas from the underworld to rescue. Fortunately, she is supported by the world’s most understanding ex-boyfriend, who tells Sabrina that he will guard the mine “as often as you want” as she tries to open the fiery gates. Few high school boys are capable of such blind loyalty, but it has long been proven that Harvey Kinkle is a prince among the exes. We stand.

After accepting that some of the gates should not be opened, Sabrina turns to Dorian for help and uses one of his paintings as a back door portal to the reign of Ms. Satan. (She promises to bring back an unholy flower that is able to heal his pimples. Why not?) Of course, Sabrina’s three human buddies – who have since founded a damn garage band called The Fright Club – follow her to hell, the looks a little different than she imagines in her nightmares. In fact, true hell turns out to be more like the Wizard of Oz with a cursed brick street, a tortured scarecrow (Theo’s uncle!) And an evil tin man (Harvey’s brother!).

After a close encounter with a few more familiar faces, Sabrina’s group is called to a meeting with Lilith, who still looks very much like Ms. Wardwell. (As she rightly explains, “A face like this is hard to beat.”) The self-crowned Queen of Hell offers to return Nick to the Land of the Living to receive Sabrina’s public support for Lilith’s claim to the throne. It seems to be a perfectly fair deal when it comes to dealing with the devil, but it doesn’t take long before the plan hits a pretty serious catch.

You see, the royal court of hell is not exactly enthusiastic about “Lucifer’s concubine” (and that is one of the nicer things that they call her), and they also don’t feel like an earth-dwelling child like Sabrina, who is on the throne sits – regardless of whether it’s her birthright. Instead, the kings of the underworld propose a more spectacular option: Caliban, a golden-haired prince who was forged from the burned grounds of hell.

When Lucifer feels this discord in Nick’s shirtless body, he pauses from her eternal shirtless wrestling to give his disobedient daughter a shirtless encouragement talk. Sure, he’s going to torture her eternal crap for everything she’s done, but first of all it is her duty as the morning star to climb the throne and maintain the cosmic balance.

Her friends, as always, are optimistic about Sabrina’s ability to juggle life as a “cheerleader by day, queen of hell by night”. However, they do not know that a sinister group of pagans has just entered Greendale – and hell will soon be the least of their concerns.

Elsewhere in the premiere …

* Zelda reaches its break point after a month that the students of the Academy of Unseen Arts are housed in the Spellman Mortuary. (Not only is there no hot water for her bathroom – again! – but she’s fed up with dressing everyone with curtains in an enchanted style.) She decides to reopen the academy and appoints herself as her new director and glamorous Hilda to look like Father Blackwood. (The annoying witch’s council cannot suspect that something is going on!) And when the Dark Lord is out of order, Zelda’s shrinking circle turns to a new source of energy. Hello Mrs. Satan!

* Speaking of Blackwood, Prudence, and Ambrose’s hunt for the troubled priest, they’re coming to New Orleans. Unfortunately, “Blackwood” turns out to be a mere henchman, disguised as its leader – an apparently extremely common event in this episode. Traditional sorcery will obviously not make it, so the duo turns to Voodoo for help and eventually pursues Blackwood to Scotland. More specifically, Loch Ness. (Yes, Loch Ness.)

* And poor Ms. Wardwell returns to Baxter High without a damned clue what happened in the three months that she spent under the influence of Ms. Satan. This time, however, she is only a teacher, in contrast to the terrible headmistress. (I think none of Michelle Gomez’s characters are capable of rule.)

Your thoughts on Sabrina’s long awaited return? Rate the premiere of Part 3 in our survey below Leave a comment with your full rating.

