Kind warning, witches: We’re going to spoil episode 7 of Scary adventures from Sabrina Part 3. If you are not caught up, you may want to see yourself.

Occasional death is expected on a show like Sabrina, but the Netflix drama has stirred things up a few stages in part 3 by eliminating half of the cast in its penultimate episode.

Zelda, Prudence and Mambo Marie not only face their collective demise by a vengeful Father Blackwood, but the Gentiles also murder Robin … and Nick … and Harvey!

Gavin Leatherwood was as surprised as anyone when he first heard of the massacre when he read the episode 7 script. “I was like, ‘Okay, how are you bringing me back? ‘”Tells the actor TVLike. “Like, everyone’s dead? We can’t go on without Harvey and Nick. We can’t be dead forever, can we?”

“One of our ongoing things is that there is always hope, even if you die in this world,” he says. “It’s a magical world. You could come back someday. I felt so safe in the hands of the authors and the crew that they wouldn’t kill any of us [permanently] yet.”

Leatherwood also says he was “excited” when Nick was turned to stone by the Gentiles. In fact, he would like to take the Nick statue home, although he’s not sure where to put it.

“I’m sure my mother would like it because she’s my biggest fan,” he says. “I’m pretty sure people would be scared if they saw it when they came over.”

How did you react to the bloodbath mentioned? Leave a comment below with your thoughts.

