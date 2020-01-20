Sabonis' triple doubles lead Pacers past Nuggets 115-107 | National sport

advertisement

DENVER (AP) – Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Doug McDermott scored 18 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Indiana Pacers rallied late to beat Denver Nuggets 115-107 Sunday night.

Malcom Brogdon and T.J. Warren added 22 points each for the Pacers, who did a 10-game skid at the Pepsi Center. They overcame a 30-point effort by Nikola Jokic from the Nuggets and won fifth overall in a row.

Jerami Grant and Will Barton added 16 points for the nuggets, who were without injured starters Paul Millsap, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray.

Denver was in the lead for most of the game, but posted a 41:26 result in the fourth quarter. The nuggets missed 10 out of 32 free throws and were only 3 out of 23 from a 3-point range, while the Pacers connected at 13 out of 29 from afar, including six 3-point from McDermott.

Brogdon bet on a 3-hand in the waning seconds of the third quarter and the Pacers moved to 81-74 in the closing stages.

Successive 3-pointers from Aaron Holiday and McDermott, followed by McDermott’s layup, equalized the result at 91 with 6:59. In the final minute, the gates took turns and the Pacers took the lead 98: 97. After a 3:13 deficit from McDermott from the corner it was 4:13.

Successive baskets from Sabonis brought Indiana 1:30 to the left in front 104-99 and McDermott answered two free throws from Jokic with another 3-pointer. The nuggets couldn’t close the gap.

Pacers: Nine of the first ten shots were missed six minutes before the game started, just four points behind.

Nuggets: Millsap missed a sixth consecutive game with a bruise on the left knee. Murray had to stop for the second time in a row because of a sprain on his left ankle. … Harris had to pause for the third time in a row because of a robbery.

Pacers: Play the second back-to-back set on the street in Utah on Monday night.

Nuggets: Complete a back-to-back set on Monday night in Minnesota to start a three-game road trip.

