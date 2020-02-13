KEARNS, Utah (AP) – Martina Sablikova from the Czech Republic and Ted-Jan Bloemen from Canada won individual gold medals on Thursday, the first day of the ISU World Single Distance Speed ​​Skating Championship in the Utah Olympic Oval.

The Netherlands set a world record in the women’s sprint with 1: 24.02. The previous record was 1: 24.84, set by Russia in 2017.

Bloemen took gold in the men’s 5,000 meters with a time of 6: 04.37. Sven Kramer from the Netherlands took silver with a time of 6: 04.91. Graeme Fish of Canada won bronze and ended 6: 06.32.

It was the first world championship title for Bloemen, an aspiring star who won gold at the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang 2018 at 10,000 meters and won the 5,000 silver.

“When I started the season, I made this race really important to me,” said Bloemen. “Working on the Olympic Games in two years is so far away that you have to set goals along the way. This oval is very special for me. I set two world records here and thought that could be possible again today. “

Sablikova finished the race 3: 54.25 and won the women’s 3000 meters. She prevailed against Carlijn eight-eects from the Netherlands, who took silver with a personal best of 3: 54.92. Natalia Voronina from Russia took bronze and finished 3: 55.54.

Sablikova, three-time Olympic gold medalist, won a world championship in Utah for the second time. At the 2007 World Championships, she won gold in the 3,000 and 5,000.

“In two years no one knows what will happen,” said Sablikova. “But I enjoy this moment and this medal. Now I can think of the Winter Olympics. “

Mia Kilburg-Manganello was the only American to compete on Thursday. With a time of 4: 05.83, Kilburg-Manganello took 16th place out of 20 participants out of the 3,000 participants, their fastest in three years.

Kilburg-Manganello has set itself the goal of participating in the 2022 Beijing Games. She won bronze in Pyeongchang while pursuing the team along with Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe.

Kilburg-Manganello has worked to improve their endurance and drive a flatter, more stable race at the 3,000.

“For me, it’s more about the way the race is going at the moment, and if I skate the way I’ve trained, I hope to have a race (where) that comes out with a successful time,” said Kilburg -Manganello. “Like today, I don’t win or stand on the podium. But for the fastest race in three years, it’s definitely a victory. “

The Netherlands won the men’s team sprint, China finished second and Norway third. In the women’s sprint, Russia and Poland took second and third place respectively.

