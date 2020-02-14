BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – The Buffalo Sabers put Zach Bogosian on waivers on Friday to give the injured defender a new home and open a spot on Buffalo’s crowded blue line.

Bogosian waives just over a week before the NHL closes. He asked for a deal earlier this season.

The 29-year-old was in and out of the line-up with hip injuries and also sat as a healthy scratch. Bogosian has a $ 5.14 million salary limit in the last year of his contract.

He would be assigned to Rochester the American Hockey League if he approved the exemptions, and would still count $ 4.07 million against Buffalo’s cap.

Bogosian joined the Sabers in a multiplayer deal with Winnipeg in 2015, when then general manager Tim Murray tried to rebuild the squad. The deal isn’t over yet for Buffalo, who is now his third coach and second GM and is in no danger of extending the NHL’s longest active playoff drought to nine years.

Hip injuries bothered Bogosian during his tenure in Buffalo. He has one goal and four assists in 19 games this season and 53 goals and 141 assists in 636 regular season games with the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets and Sabers.

Eliminating Bogosian gives young players like Lawrence Pilut a place in Buffalo’s blue line.

