Sabbath without fear?

advertisement

If you wanted to make someone predictably neurotic – that is, the paralyzing fear would arrive exactly on schedule – how would you do that? Here’s what I’d do. I would say the following:

I love you so much that I have to tell you this: you have to relax! You need to rest! You must rest so completely that everything you do in addition to breathing qualifies as not resting! And if you do not rest enough, if you do not rest according to criteria that you can never fully know, you go to hell! FOREVER. Because I love you so much, I force you to have a period of 24 hours of absolute peace once a week. Now start resting quietly in 3, 2, 1 … and remember … I will watch …

What I have presented above is, of course, a caricature of the divine command to “keep the Sabbath holy.” I have previously written about how many of what used to be Catholic cultures have lost almost every sense of Sabbath (see HERE). I stick to what I have written before. Today I want to look at those who correct the loss of the Sabbath feeling too much by imposing a neurotic fear that is precisely the antithesis of Sabbath rest.

advertisement

I have listened to some very well-meaning Catholics who (rightly) argue for restoring a good sense of Sabbath. But then they try to take on the (impossible) task of offering a rule for every conceivable circumstance, to determine whether any activity violates the respect for the Sabbath. That is a bad idea for all kinds of reasons: (1) it reduces morality to a checklist, without any reference to conversion of heart; (2) It is easy for absurdity to fall prey, for example: ‘Mom! I can’t clean up any milk I’ve just spilled on the kitchen floor – it would be work! It is the Sabbath! ”; (3) taken to the extreme, it can turn our image of God from a loving Father who offers us holiness and replaces the Abba of Jesus with the “Faultfinder General.”

It is impossible to have a predetermined rule for every circumstance. That is why we need the virtue of caution that helps us apply universal principles (eg, “Holy the Sabbath”) to certain circumstances (eg, “Do I really have to wait on the Sabbath until midnight Monday for the diaper?” change of baby? “).

Instead of tying ourselves in a knot or a certain object is of sufficient weight so that lifting it qualifies as “work” and is therefore forbidden to be lifted on Sunday, let’s start with this question: “Why does God want us to rest on the Sabbath? “

God loves us. Loving another is the best thing for us to want. God knows that the best thing for us, his loved ones, is himself. We are unhappy and incomplete to the extent that we offer our dedication to something or someone other than him. God has made us with bodies that must be maintained. He has made us social, which means that we live in communities that need to be provided. Maintenance and facilities take work. We fail to be human if we don’t do that work. Yet we are more than our work, more than what we produce, consume, use or acquire. Because we have fallen, we must be reminded that this world is not our true home, that this life is not our only life and that we are created for so much more! That indispensable reminder of who we are and whose we are comes to us in the commandment to keep the Sabbath holy.

So understood, the commandment can inspire gratitude rather than neurosis. Of course we may have to plan better for the rest of our week so that Sunday is not just “another-Saturday-but-with-pasted”. If we could only spend one day a week in the heart of Infinite Love, wouldn’t the rest of our week be less manic, less desperate?

C.S. Lewis warned us against the temptation to speak about ‘my’ time, as if we owed us 24 hours a day. Every moment is an unmerited gift. If we let go of the illusion of “my” time, we will be enriched, as St. Ambrose taught us: “He took what is mine so that He could tell me what is His.” He did not take it to overthrow it but to fill it. “

I believe that if we understand the commandment to keep the Sabbath holy this way: “Learn to rest so that you can learn to love and be loved more,” we would like to reschedule our week to secure our Sundays, rather than worship. grim sense of duty.

When I write afterwards, I will give some suggestions on how to pray with the Psalms. Until then, let’s keep each other in prayer.

advertisement