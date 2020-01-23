advertisement

Ryuichi Sakamoto is the composer behind Call Me by Your Name, director Luca Guadagnino’s new short film The Staggering Girl. Sakamoto’s soundtrack for the film was released on February 14th by Milan Records. Below is a clip from the film that will arrive on February 15 at the MUBI streaming service.

The Staggering Girl premiered in May 2019 at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. The short film with Julianne Moore was produced in collaboration with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

“When I approached the score for The Staggering Girl, I wanted to incorporate the tactile sound of Valentino’s fabrics,” said Sakamoto in a statement. “So I asked her to send me some samples and to use special sensitive microphones. I experimented with “playing” the fabrics. I love the sound and how it draws attention to a sound around us and yet almost completely ignores it. “

Revisit Pitchforks Interview 2018 “Luca Guadagnino on the music of his films and why he had to have Sufjan Stevens to call me by your name” on the pitch.

The Staggering Girl (original film sequence):

01 The breathtaking girl

02 woman in yellow

03 woman in yellow II

04 Casa

05 woman in yellow III

06 night garden

07 Toni

08 confusion

09 Roma

10 dance

11 dance (ambient version)

