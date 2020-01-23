Ryuichi Sakamoto is the composer behind Call Me by Your Name, director Luca Guadagnino’s new short film The Staggering Girl. Sakamoto’s soundtrack for the film was released on February 14th by Milan Records. Below is a clip from the film that will arrive on February 15 at the MUBI streaming service.
The Staggering Girl premiered in May 2019 at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival. The short film with Julianne Moore was produced in collaboration with Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.
“When I approached the score for The Staggering Girl, I wanted to incorporate the tactile sound of Valentino’s fabrics,” said Sakamoto in a statement. “So I asked her to send me some samples and to use special sensitive microphones. I experimented with “playing” the fabrics. I love the sound and how it draws attention to a sound around us and yet almost completely ignores it. “
The Staggering Girl (original film sequence):
01 The breathtaking girl
02 woman in yellow
03 woman in yellow II
04 Casa
05 woman in yellow III
06 night garden
07 Toni
08 confusion
09 Roma
10 dance
11 dance (ambient version)