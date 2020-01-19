Ryan Reynolds sends love to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson after his father Rocky's death

advertisement

Dwayne Johnson has received overwhelming support following the death of his father Rocky Johnson last week. Among the many who accessed his Instagram post dedicated to his late father was Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star left a few grateful words for him and his family during the difficult time.

“Well said. I’m sending a lot of love to you and the family,” commented Reynolds.

This happened in Johnson’s most recent post about his father, in which he posted a video of himself thanking all of his friends, fans, and followers who accessed him.

“Thank you, my heart is grateful,” he started. “Deep in my bones, in my constitution, in my wiring, in my heart and in my mind for the outpouring of love and for the support and good wishes and condolences that you have sent to me and my family during this time. You saved my spirits in a way that I hope you can imagine. All of your messages, your long messages … I’ve read as many as I could. “

In the video, he spoke for almost eight minutes about being considerate of everyone and about his father’s legacy.

In the headline, Johnson wrote: “It is difficult to express how thankful I am for all your love, your mana and your support. My family and I thank you. Hug your loved ones hard. I love you.”

The news of his father’s death came on Wednesday. He was 75 years old at the time of his loss. Shortly after the news came out, many who worked in the wrestling industry and those who had previously interacted with him contacted social media to send out their thoughts and prayers and share memories of his life.

One of the most recent comments was his longtime tag team partner and half of the first all-black WWE tag team champion, Tony Atlas.

“We changed wrestling by breaking new ground, tearing down doors and showing what Moving ‘n Grooving is all about! It takes two and I would never have done it without you,” he wrote on Twitter. “It showed me a lot when I learned more. I pray for @TheRock and his family, I’m so sorry for your loss.”

The Jumanji star made his first official remark after his father’s death on Friday.

