Best in show! Ryan Reynolds When he attended the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 2020, he had a completely different approach.

The 43-year-old Deadpool star posted a video on Twitter on Friday, February 7, in which he is preparing for the main event. Although Reynolds appeared to be ready to put his puppy on the floor, it soon turned out that he wanted to win big with a bottle of aviation gin on a lead.

The hilarious moment is part of a partnership that Reynolds Aviation Gin has partnered with the Westminster Dog Show. In collaboration with the annual competition, Reynolds Gin brand created a special cocktail called “The Sensation”. The drink combines aviation gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and jumbled blackberries, topped with a lemon zest.

Aviation Gin first appeared in 2005, but the Canadian actor didn’t want to buy the company until February 2018 from previous owner Davos Brands, LLC. Months after the acquisition of the business, he gave information about the reason for his purchase.

“We’re at the beginning of a modern gin craze,” he told reporters in August 2018 via Fortune. “Millennials drink it. Young people drink it. Not toddlers, but young people. “

Reynolds first discovered the drink when he visited his hometown of Vancouver, Canada. He added, “I kept ordering the same negroni and didn’t know why it was so good. It was because of the gin, aviation gin. I realized I didn’t need the negroni. I just needed the gin.”

The Green Lantern star announced that he continues to play “an active role in the day-to-day business” of his company. He also “oversees creative leadership as part of his mission to bring the world to the great taste of aviation.”

Reynolds’ partnership with the Westminster Dog Show is just in time for this year’s event. The two-day competition will take place on Monday, February 10th in Madison Square Garden in New York. The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 11th.

Not all events at the 144th Annual Meeting will be broadcast on television, but fans can watch a live television broadcast on FS1 starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

