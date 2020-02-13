Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Share two daughters, and while the two mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it’s clear that their girls mean the world to them.

Three years after their 2012 wedding, the Gossip Girl welcomed Alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star James. “The baby came early, but everyone is happy and healthy,” one source told us exclusively at that time. “Your Bedford house is all prepared. You will stay up there for the baby’s first few days. “Inez arrived in 2016.

Before becoming parents, Green Lantern colleagues often spoke of having children.

“We would like to have a large family,” Reynolds said in August 2013 on details. “We both come from big families – my parents have four, Blake’s five. A lot of people say it’s crazy, but we’ll only know when we’re there, you know? We’ll be pretty happy going through that fire, I think . “

His wife repeated this sweet feeling in Marie Claire’s September 2014 edition. “I have to start,” said the actress at the time. “If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would.”

Even Lively’s father confirmed that she had baby fever! “My youngest daughter is just married and wants a big family,” said the father of the star of the Traveling Pants sisterhood. Erin Lively, revealed in a statement released by the University of Utah in October 2013. “She says she wants 30 children. I said, “Why don’t you start with one?”

Now that their family is in full swing, keep scrolling to take a look at the cute things the couple said about James and Inez.