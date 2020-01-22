Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot begin filming Netflix

advertisement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson just doesn’t take a break. The wrestler, who became an actor, has announced that filming for his new film has started Red message, The original thriller was announced in February 2018 as a kind of successor to Skyscraper, as it works with Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber. It took a while for things to get going, but now cameras are rolling on the globetrotter adventure in which Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot also play the leading roles.

Dwayne Johnson shared the first behind-the-scenes photo of the set on Instagram. It doesn’t give us much, just an airplane in the background with a view of the clapboard in the foreground. In his description, however, Johnson provided a description of the action that gives us an idea of ​​what to expect Red message, Here’s what he had to say about it.

“Day 1 of our shooting Red message officially started for Netflix. I and my friends Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are on the move. An Interpol was issued in the world of international crime Red message is a global warning to find and capture the most wanted people in the world. The greatest art thief in the world. The world’s largest tracker. The largest conman in the world. “

Originally, Red message became the subject of a massive studio bidding war in which Universal Pictures won. At the time, it was said that Dwayne Johnson would receive $ 20 million in advance for his work, while Rawson Marshall Thurber received a healthy eight-figure salary for his work as a writer and director. Ultimately, the project moved from Universal to Netflix. Now the streaming service will settle the bill as the film is said to have a budget in the $ 130 million range.

Ryan Reynolds is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, not least thanks to the Deadpool franchise. He also recently worked with Netflix on Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, which came into service late last year. Gal Gadot is now also one of the greatest actresses in the business. Gadot also has Wonder Woman on deck for 1984 this year. Previously, she was seen alongside Johson in the Fast & Furious series. Reynolds was included as a character in the series, including in the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off last year.

Skyscrapers were a modest success at best, bringing in $ 304 million worldwide from a budget of $ 125 million. Maybe Universal was a bit afraid of guns to invest another large part of the change in an original idea from the same team. Netflix, on the other hand, does not rely on cash and can instead use the trio of big stars to win subscribers. Dwayne Johnson will be shooting DC’s Black Adam next summer. Red message The release date has not yet been set, but is expected to arrive in 2021. Be sure to check out the set photo from Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram.

Topics: Red note

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.



