Welsh coach Ryan Giggs expressed concern about England’s reported interest in Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

Williams was cut below U19 by Wales, but that doesn’t rule out the Wrexham-born full-back – who has English grandparents – playing for England at the senior level.

The 18-year-old’s breakthrough this season – he has played four times on the senior team and was part of the squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup in Liverpool in December – has sparked reports that England will win Williams.Wales Manager Ryan Giggs will oversee Liverpool’s Neco Williams and will join the senior team next month out of England’s interest (Nick Potts / PA).

“They are always concerned when large countries come in and (there are) different permutations, possibly outside noise,” Giggs told BBC Sport Wales when asked about Williams’ dual citizenship.

“But Neco went through the system (Wales). This doesn’t always happen, ideally you want this to happen.

“Paul Bodin, Rob Edwards and Rob Page (coaches in Wales) enjoyed working with him and he loves to play for Wales.

“So we have to wait until March.”

Wales will play home games against Austria and the USA next month ahead of this year’s European Championship.

Williams is expected to be promoted to the senior team of Wales for the first time and will be given the opportunity to campaign for a place in the Giggs Euro 2020 party.

“This is the last chance for me (before Euro 2020) to see these players, whom I may not have seen much of,” said Giggs.

“We are obviously looking at Neco because he played for a brilliant team and did really well when he was promoted, so we have to wait and see. Gareth Southgate’s England have reportedly been interested in the double-qualified Williams (Steven Paston / PA ) shown.

“He is a fantastic player, he is still young and is still learning.

“When a player plays for a club as big as Liverpool a couple of times, you’re suddenly catapulted into the public eye.

“But the quality he showed when he was promoted to the first team was really good. It’s exciting.”

Giggs has made several international debuts since he was appointed manager of Wales in January 2018.

Daniel James, Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham and Joe Morrell are just a few of the young players who won their first internationals under Giggs and flourished on the international stage.

“I’m not afraid to play young players,” said Giggs. “If the players get through and have to make a decision, hopefully they will see it.

“It doesn’t matter whether they’re 35 or 17. I don’t really care.

“Sometimes experience can help, but the exuberance of the youth is enormous and we saw that.”