New Zealand’s Ryan Fox responds to the 14th hole in Geelong after the tee.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox shot two eagles and four birdies in a breathtaking 64 to finish second at ISPS Handa Vic Open in Geelong on Sunday.

Fox landed two shots behind Australian Min Woo Lee, who finished 18th with a shot over par five.

After a birdie last won the title with two strokes, Lee said when he heard noises, he thought it was the kiwi.

Min Woo Lee trains before his last lap.

“I went away from 14 and I heard a roar and I suspected it was Foxy,” he said.

He was right, Fox had tried all the pressure on the 18th.

Ryan Fox finished his last lap on September 18 with a clear second place.

Lee held on to winning his first professional title on the same course his sister Minjee Lee won first.

Minjee Lee has now won eight titles and is ninth in the world.

Fox, who started the eighth day, filled the second hole of par 5 with birdies, the fourth hole with birdies and then prevailed at 7, 10 and 16 with birdies to improve the leaderboard.

His 18-year-old eagle iced up his tournament by shooting 67, 71, 69 and 64 and shooting three shots before the third.