Deborah Chu

February 13, 2020

Manipulate 2020: Postcards into the grotesque and absurd by the physical theater maker

A sexy cabaret artist delights with pink satin, synchronizes her lips with a glowing microphone and drapes herself over the audience until she realizes that her head is a huge potato. A quarter of an hour later, a tomato has to witness the death of its comrades on an endless loop. These strange portraits are two segments of a larger work-in-progress project by Glasgow-based physical theater artist Ruxy Cantir, the artist for the Cabaret @ Manipulate Tuesday edition, which transforms the Summerhall Café into the festival’s informal showcase.

Cantir is an undeniably seductive performer, even if it creates an atmosphere of uncomfortable nausea. As a singer with a potato head, her sluggish, wordless physicality changes with a delicate subtlety between seduction and horror, but also manages to overwhelm the room with a feeling of existential fear. The tomato massacre is an overall fun thing, with fruit and jokes about pizza. However, his relentless pace, which drives much of his comedy, seems to lose his nerve in the middle, robbing the climax of its limits.

But no matter how strange things get, Cantir’s audience stays on board and enjoys her pitch-black humor and meaty carnage. The transition from tonight’s open, informal setting to a more formal stage will be quite a leap, but Cantir’s skills and the confident absurdity of Pickled Republic have so far been promising.

Reviewed in Summerhall, Edinburgh.

Manipulate festival

Puppet Animation Scotland collects a collection of first class animations, puppet shows and related performing arts of all styles and techniques from various international artists and companies. Event 2020 offers late night music events, café cabarets, workshops and more.