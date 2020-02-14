Ruthie Collins has been secretly working on her new music, but now she is ready to share it with the world. The New York-born singer-songwriter from Nashville is releasing her brand new single “Cold Comfort”, the title track of an upcoming album, and the accompanying music video exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press Play at the top to see and hear.

The separation that inspired Cold Comfort was Collins’ own, and it wasn’t an easy one. “When you go through something like that, you start looking back at all the time and energy and tears and blood and sweat you’ve poured into it,” The Boot admits.

“You wonder what it was about, and you have to put up with the fact that it wasn’t as special as you thought,” Collins adds. “You know that makes you stronger and wiser, but that’s cold consolation because you know you never get back all the time.”

Despite its cool title, the music video for “Cold Comfort” uses the sparse, lonely desert atmosphere of Joshua Tree National Park in California as a backdrop. It’s a place that Collins has described as the place where she feels most creative as a musician, and a perfect setting for a song that deals with the small but devastating insights that arise when a person is healed from a separation.

“It is cold consolation when it doesn’t hurt to hear your name. And if I don’t wonder if you think of me, you feel the same,” Collins sings. “I slowly let this love burn out and spent my time letting you go. I take the pain like medicine and keep going, but it’s a cold, cold consolation.”

“Cold Comfort” is full of risks Collins has taken to make her new album. Collins is under contract to Curb Records, but she has decided to record Cold Comfort without her label’s permission, and has been hiding in one of her studios with guitarist and producer Wes Harllee to keep the core of the record going over two years “to put together days.

Ultimately, Curb Collins loved new songs and eventually founded a sub-label called Sidewalk Records to release the album. Cold Comfort will be released on April 3rd and fans can find out more at RuthieCollinsMusic.com.

10 important albums for your country music education