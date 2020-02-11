Rusty Bowl BMX hosted its first race of the 2020 racing season on Sunday, February 9th.
56 drivers took part in the opening race in 16 motos (classes).

Race results on Sunday:

MOTO # 1 3 yr. Old balance bike
1st – Alden Eldridge
2. Easton Czuprynski
3. Coralee Layton

MOTO # 2 7 & Under Cruiser
1. Logan Czuprynski
2. Lucas Walker
3rd Kaleo Forster

MOTO # 3 11 cruiser
1st jet Davis
2. Orias Smith
3. Aviva Orlandi

MOTO # 4 36-40 Cruiser
1st-Jason Orlandi
2nd-Stephanie Stillwell
3. Troy Smith

MOTO # 5 46-50 cruiser
1. Marc Davis
2. Andy Moilanen
3rd Scott Medlen

MOTO # 6 5 & Under Class
1. Michael Adan
2. Kiana Norman
3. AJ Thompson

MOTO # 7 11 beginners
1st-Addison Walker
2. Ryan Bowles
3. Kala Wright

MOTO # 8 36-40 beginners
1st Marcel Guarachi
2nd-Bobby Bustillos
3rd Scott Medlen

MOTO # 9 10 intermediate level
First Ryan Crawford
2. Patrick Kelsey
3. William Thompson

MOTO # 10 36-40 Intermediate
1st-Quade Smith
2nd Trenton Herrera
3. Randy Berkemeier

MOTO # 11 8 girls class
1. Sequoia Gomolicke
2. Bella Layton
3rd-Aalyiah Mills

MOTO # 12 6 expert
1st-Logan Czuprynski
2. Lucas Walker
3rd Ryder Mills

MOTO # 13 8 expert
1st jet Davis
2nd-Kaleo Forster
3rd Dillon Egan

MOTO # 14 10 expert
1. Julian Norman
2nd-Corey Townley
3rd chance Hertel

MOTO # 15 12 expert
1. Gianni Orlandi
2. Oris Smith
3. Jason Black

MOTO # 16 15 expert
1. Logan silver
2nd-Hailey Rassi
3. Jayce Taylor

Rusty Bowl BMX is located in Riverside Park at the end of East Gobbi Street. At the moment the race only takes place on Sunday morning. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the following races. , Practice on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday night races when the weather permits. Spectators are always welcome. Come down and check us out

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here