Rusty Bowl BMX hosted its first race of the 2020 racing season on Sunday, February 9th.

56 drivers took part in the opening race in 16 motos (classes).

Race results on Sunday:

MOTO # 1 3 yr. Old balance bike

1st – Alden Eldridge

2. Easton Czuprynski

3. Coralee Layton

MOTO # 2 7 & Under Cruiser

1. Logan Czuprynski

2. Lucas Walker

3rd Kaleo Forster

MOTO # 3 11 cruiser

1st jet Davis

2. Orias Smith

3. Aviva Orlandi

MOTO # 4 36-40 Cruiser

1st-Jason Orlandi

2nd-Stephanie Stillwell

3. Troy Smith

MOTO # 5 46-50 cruiser

1. Marc Davis

2. Andy Moilanen

3rd Scott Medlen

MOTO # 6 5 & Under Class

1. Michael Adan

2. Kiana Norman

3. AJ Thompson

MOTO # 7 11 beginners

1st-Addison Walker

2. Ryan Bowles

3. Kala Wright

MOTO # 8 36-40 beginners

1st Marcel Guarachi

2nd-Bobby Bustillos

3rd Scott Medlen

MOTO # 9 10 intermediate level

First Ryan Crawford

2. Patrick Kelsey

3. William Thompson

MOTO # 10 36-40 Intermediate

1st-Quade Smith

2nd Trenton Herrera

3. Randy Berkemeier

MOTO # 11 8 girls class

1. Sequoia Gomolicke

2. Bella Layton

3rd-Aalyiah Mills

MOTO # 12 6 expert

1st-Logan Czuprynski

2. Lucas Walker

3rd Ryder Mills

MOTO # 13 8 expert

1st jet Davis

2nd-Kaleo Forster

3rd Dillon Egan

MOTO # 14 10 expert

1. Julian Norman

2nd-Corey Townley

3rd chance Hertel

MOTO # 15 12 expert

1. Gianni Orlandi

2. Oris Smith

3. Jason Black

MOTO # 16 15 expert

1. Logan silver

2nd-Hailey Rassi

3. Jayce Taylor

Rusty Bowl BMX is located in Riverside Park at the end of East Gobbi Street. At the moment the race only takes place on Sunday morning. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the following races. , Practice on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday night races when the weather permits. Spectators are always welcome. Come down and check us out