Rusty Bowl BMX hosted its first race of the 2020 racing season on Sunday, February 9th.
56 drivers took part in the opening race in 16 motos (classes).
Race results on Sunday:
MOTO # 1 3 yr. Old balance bike
1st – Alden Eldridge
2. Easton Czuprynski
3. Coralee Layton
MOTO # 2 7 & Under Cruiser
1. Logan Czuprynski
2. Lucas Walker
3rd Kaleo Forster
MOTO # 3 11 cruiser
1st jet Davis
2. Orias Smith
3. Aviva Orlandi
MOTO # 4 36-40 Cruiser
1st-Jason Orlandi
2nd-Stephanie Stillwell
3. Troy Smith
MOTO # 5 46-50 cruiser
1. Marc Davis
2. Andy Moilanen
3rd Scott Medlen
MOTO # 6 5 & Under Class
1. Michael Adan
2. Kiana Norman
3. AJ Thompson
MOTO # 7 11 beginners
1st-Addison Walker
2. Ryan Bowles
3. Kala Wright
MOTO # 8 36-40 beginners
1st Marcel Guarachi
2nd-Bobby Bustillos
3rd Scott Medlen
MOTO # 9 10 intermediate level
First Ryan Crawford
2. Patrick Kelsey
3. William Thompson
MOTO # 10 36-40 Intermediate
1st-Quade Smith
2nd Trenton Herrera
3. Randy Berkemeier
MOTO # 11 8 girls class
1. Sequoia Gomolicke
2. Bella Layton
3rd-Aalyiah Mills
MOTO # 12 6 expert
1st-Logan Czuprynski
2. Lucas Walker
3rd Ryder Mills
MOTO # 13 8 expert
1st jet Davis
2nd-Kaleo Forster
3rd Dillon Egan
MOTO # 14 10 expert
1. Julian Norman
2nd-Corey Townley
3rd chance Hertel
MOTO # 15 12 expert
1. Gianni Orlandi
2. Oris Smith
3. Jason Black
MOTO # 16 15 expert
1. Logan silver
2nd-Hailey Rassi
3. Jayce Taylor
Rusty Bowl BMX is located in Riverside Park at the end of East Gobbi Street. At the moment the race only takes place on Sunday morning. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the following races. , Practice on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday night races when the weather permits. Spectators are always welcome. Come down and check us out