Russia's Putin inaugurates memorial to victims of Leningrad siege in Jerusalem - Israel news

Russian President Vladimir Putin commemorated the heroism of the residents of Leningrad and his defenders on Thursday morning during the German siege of the city in World War II. The memorial is located in the center of Jerusalem in Sacher Park, not far from the Knesset and the Supreme Court. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke at the ceremony.

The kidnapping of the Holocaust for Putin, politics and power 57

The memorial, known as a memorial candle, is an 8.5 meter high copper statue with a cast bronze element that represents the flame of the candle. A spiral of light will create a special effect of a burning eternal flame at night, according to the project sponsors, which include the President of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress, Mikhael Mirilashvili, and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Viktor Vekselberg.

It is estimated that up to 1.5 million victims, including tens of thousands of Jews, died during the siege of Leningrad, which lasted 900 days between September 1941 and January 1944. Leningrad and its 3 million inhabitants lived under siege with food reserves for only one month. Lean supplies came over Lake Ladoga, but the city was suffering from terrible hunger.

The German armed forces surrounding the city were preparing for a long siege. The generals should refuse to accept the city’s surrender. Hitler ordered bombing and shelling at Leningrad, and although his plan was not fully implemented, according to Yad Vashem, about one million people had died of hunger and other causes until the siege was lifted in January 1944.

Putin was born and raised in Leningrad, which has since regained its old name, Saint Petersburg.

A number of the siege survivors live in Israel, and a number of monuments have been erected for them over the years, including Ashdod and Rishon Letzion. This is not the first monument Putin inaugurated in Israel. In 2012, he inaugurated a memorial in Netanya in honor of the Red Army’s victory over Nazi Germany.

