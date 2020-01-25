Russia's first launch for 2020 delayed - News

advertisement

The order to cancel the launch was given before the refueling of the rocket would begin on January 24 at 10.00 am.



The launch of a military satellite by a Russian Soyuz 2.1a rocket, which this year is considered the country’s first space launch, has been delayed for technical reasons, according to a media report.

advertisement

“The launch (originally scheduled for Friday) has been postponed for 24 hours,” a source from the aerospace industry told TASS News Agency.

The launch of the Soyuz 2.1a carrier rocket with the Meridian satellite from the Plesetsk spaceport has been delayed for three possible technical reasons, according to the source.

According to another source, the explosion can be postponed indefinitely. “The launch cannot be postponed until Saturday but indefinitely.”

The sources added that the order to cancel the launch had been given before the rocket’s fuel would start on Friday, January 24, at 10 a.m.

Russian Space Force Commander Colonel General Alexander Golovko previously reported that the Ministry of Defense would launch a new Meridian-M satellite in January 2020.

The first launch from that launch platform took place on December 11, 2019.

The Meridians are second-generation communication satellites that replace Molniya and Raduga space vehicles.

The active lifetime of operational satellites is seven years.

advertisement