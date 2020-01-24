Russian women taps with shoulder for rugby sevens career

advertisement

MARK TAYLOR / MATERIAL

Rugby and sevens are not big in Russia, but Anna Baranchuk, left, and Kristina Seredina turned professional after she was invited to give sevens a chance.

advertisement

Kristina Seredina and Anna Baranchuk knew almost nothing about rugby ten years ago – now it’s their job.

They are professionals, part of the 16-man team that has sent Russia to the HSBC Rugby NZ Sevens in Hamilton.

It is their first time in Aotearoa, and they managed to visit the beach, Rotorua’s geysers and Putaruru’s Blue Spring around training camp.

Saturday morning is working time – their first game against the US starts at 10.14 am.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton Sevens: Black Ferns sevens on ‘edge’ but embrace the pressure of the Olympic Games

* Hamilton Sevens: New Zealand men’s team with a cut-throat format

* It was a trip from Tokoroa to Sao Paulo for Reuben Samuel

But ten years ago Seredina knew nothing about rugby, which is not a common sport in Russia.

Handball was her domain and she had just finished her career when the manager of the national rugby sevens team proposed a code change.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY / MATERIAL

The first match of the Russian women’s match against the US will be against the US.

Now she has been playing for ten years – three of them in the national team – she is fascinated by the speed of sevens.

“It’s more dynamic than [15-a-side],” she said, via team manager George Kasparov.

Baranchuk, an attacker, comes from a city where rugby is a bit more prominent – Novokuznetsk, in the Siberian region.

A friend was playing but she thought she was too small for the sport until her first professional coach asked her to try it in her late teens.

She has now spent five years in the national team and loves to tackle.

That’s why she leans more naturally to 15-a-side – who both she and Seredina have played for their national team.

In Hamilton the Russian women are in the same pool as the US, Australia and Brazil.

“It will not be easy, but we will do our best,” said Kasparov, who helped translate during the interview.

And it is clear what the team is most looking forward to: “I think it will be most exciting for them if they win.”

Outside the field, Seredina and Baranchuk hoped to visit Hobbiton, but think they have no time during this trip.

They also didn’t have the chance to taste Kiwi vodka.

“Maybe after the games,” Seredina said, laughing.

“Yes. Maybe,” Kasparov added.

advertisement