Russian hacker extradited by Israel pleads guilty in the US - Israel News

A Russian citizen pleaded guilty to running a website on Thursday that helped people commit over $ 20 million in credit card fraud.

Aleksei Burkov, 29, of St. Petersburg, Russia, brought charges of fraud and money laundering to a federal court in Alexandria.

He was extradited from Israel to the United States in November because of Russian officials’ objection.

In a charge of indictment, Burkov was accused of running a website called Cardplanet, where people could buy stolen credit card numbers for $ 3 to $ 60. People used the numbers to make fraudulent purchases worth over $ 20 million. According to prosecutors, Burkov even offered a money back guarantee if a stolen card number stopped working.

On Thursday, Burkov admitted in court to host a second invitation-only website that allowed cybercriminals to sell stolen data.

The Israeli authorities have suggested that Russia is seeking Burkow’s release by offering an exchange to Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old Israeli woman sentenced to seven years in prison for marijuana charges in Moscow.

Burkov faces a prison sentence of up to 15 years on May 8.

