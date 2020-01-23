advertisement

According to Syrian state media, militants launched a major attack on government forces in Idlib on Thursday. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, up to 40 Syrian soldiers were killed, although the report was disputed by a rebel official and war monitor.

Idlib is the country’s last rebel-held territory, and hundreds of thousands of people in the region have fled the heavy air strikes by the Russian and Syrian forces in the past few weeks.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that militants had occupied two settlements in one of Wednesday’s offensives, forcing Syrian troops to abandon some of their positions in the southeast of the Idlib de-escalation zone under rocket fire.

Syrian state media did not name the victims of the army, but said an attack involving car bombs and heavy gunfire in early Thursday had forced some of its forces to re-deploy.

Naji al-Mustafa, spokesman for the coalition of the National Liberation Front of the rebel groups, denied reports from the Syrian media and the Russian government, saying that no such attack took place on Wednesday or Thursday.

Mustafa said attacks on government forces were carried out earlier in the week in response to increased strikes in Idlib, but there have been no operations in the region in the past 24 hours.

The Syrian observatory’s war monitor also said that there was no attack on government forces in Idlib on Thursday, but that about 400 Russian and Syrian air strikes had been recorded on the area since Wednesday, which was part of an intensified attack since December.

Russia, which helps President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, said Syrian government forces killed and injured up to 50 militants and up to 90.

Moscow said the attackers came from various groups, including the Islamic Party of Turkestan and Tahrir al-Sham, the youngest incarnation of the former Nusra front, which was part of Al Qaeda until 2016.

The militants are equipped with pickups, armored personnel carriers, tanks and heavy machine guns.

