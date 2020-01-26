Russia says detained Israeli women have not asked for forgiveness yet - in the first Israel news

advertisement

The release of Naama Issachar, the 26-year-old Israeli prisoner for drug conviction, has been delayed because she has not yet filed for a pardon, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday foreigners.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Issachar could not be released without an official pardon request. She was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for drug smuggling after finding a small amount of hashish in her backpack on her way home from India at a Moscow airport.

Her Russian lawyer planned to meet with her on Saturday to explain the request for a pardon, but lawyer Vadim Klyuvgant said the decision was entirely up to her.

Issachar’s mother Yaffa spoke on Friday for the first time since her meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem on Thursday, asking him to apologize to her daughter.

Another member of Issachar’s legal department, Alexei Kovalenko, told Haaretz that pardons are rarely granted in Russia. “To date, the Russian president has never granted a foreigner a pardon,” he said. “Nevertheless, the entire process has been extremely unusual so far, so anything could happen.”

At his meeting with Yaffa Issachar on Thursday, Putin said that “everything will be fine”. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also attended the meeting, and his advisers said that there had been “significant progress” in the negotiations for their release.

In a speech on Thursday at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Putin said it was clear that Naama Issachar came from a good family. He added that he knew Netanyahu wanted to make a decision and that would be taken into account. He also said that the current Russian human rights officer visited Issachar on Thursday.

But her mother is obviously very worried, Putin added, and I told her that “everything will be fine”.

Netanyahu later said it was a good and moving meeting, and thanked Putin for talking to Yaffa Issachar. Then he promised that it would not “take long for Naama Issachar to return home.

Russia’s human rights officer visited Issachar on Thursday with journalists interviewing the detained Israelis. In an interview broadcast on a Russian television station, Issachar said that she had watched Putin’s testimony and believed his promise.

“When I saw my mother on TV with such important people … I was very excited when he (Putin) told my mother that everything would be fine with my wonderful family,” she said. “I’m still here, but I believe what he said. If he says everything will be fine, it will be that way.”

Another interview with Issachar was published on Friday in the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper. In this article, she said she had heard nothing about the return that Israel is planning to give Russia in return for its freedom, according to Israeli media reports. When asked what she wanted to do after her release, her main goal was to “just go home.”

Issachar is currently in a prison near Moscow. Since an appeals court rejected her appeal last month, she has to be taken to a prison 200 kilometers from the city. Yaffa Issachar plans to fly to Moscow on Sunday morning.

