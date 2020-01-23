Russia says 40 Syrian soldiers were killed in the militants' attack on Idlib - Syria

advertisement

Up to 40 Syrian soldiers were killed and 80 wounded in an attack by militants in the Syrian region of Idlib, the Russian defense minister said on Thursday

Militants set fire to car bombs and raided army positions in Idlib with heavy gunfire, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

The militant attack forced the army to deploy again and clashes occurred, SANA added. Russian news agency Interfax reported that 600 militants were involved in the attack, citing Russian military sources.

Idlib is the country’s last rebel-held territory, and hundreds of thousands of people in the region have fled the heavy air strikes by the Russian and Syrian forces in the past few weeks.

This is an evolving story …

