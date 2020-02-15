SALZBURG, Austria (AP) – Russia will lose a biathlon gold medal from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi in a new doping case.

The International Biathlon Union issued a two-year ban on Saturday for Evgeny Ustyugov, who was part of the men’s relay team that won the gold medal six years ago. He cited evidence that he had used the banned steroid oxandrolone at the time of the Olympic Games.

His results from the 2013/14 season were disqualified, including the Olympic win.

If confirmed by the International Olympic Committee, it will push Russia off the top of the Sochi medal table in terms of gold. The host country would have 10 gold medals against 11 for Norway and 28 overall medals, which are the most shared with the United States.

The Salzburg-based IBU also announced a similar two-year sanction for Svetlana Sleptsova, a Russian woman who won no medals in Sochi because of the banned substance Ostarine.

The cases are based on controversial data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

The computer files were obtained last year from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which has since said that some of the data has been tampered with to cover up doping. As a result, WADA has banned the name and flag of Russia from the 2020 Olympics.

A WADA panel announced in November that two biathlon cases attempted to delete files, the details of which match those of Ustyugov and Sleptsova, but the computer experts restored the files.

Any Ustyugov objection will likely focus on whether the data can be considered reliable evidence. Even if he wins an appeal to the Sports Arbitration Court, he could be banned in a separate doping process.

The IBU’s new biathlon integrity unit, a new anti-doping branch of the IBU, said on Thursday that it had accused Ustyugov of a doping violation based on unusual data in blood samples he submitted between January 2010 and February 2014. This could potentially jeopardize his gold medal mass start and relay bronze from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The IOC and WADA did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

