An Airbus A320 with 172 passengers landed in the Russian-controlled Khmeimim airbase after Syrian air defense almost hit him, the Russian state news agency RIA said Friday, citing the spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Syrian forces have responded to Israeli attacks on targets in Syria, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov quoted by Interfax and other Russian authorities.

According to the spokesman, four Israeli F-16 fighters fired eight surface-to-surface missiles in the Damascus suburbs after 2 a.m. without entering Syrian airspace, the RIA reported.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that it had intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus that were launched at military targets in southern Syria. Israel has refused to express itself

The Airbus A320 landed at Damascus International Airport when it was forced to divert to the nearest alternative airfield, the Russian military-operated Hmeimim Air Base near Latakia in northwestern Syria.

Konashenkov did not name the airline, but Flight Radar data indicated that it was a Syrian Cham Wings aircraft. The airline could not be reached immediately for comment.

Konashenkov accused Israel of using civil aircraft as cover to prevent Syrian air forces from responding to Israeli combat missions, which he believed had become a characteristic of the Israeli air force.

“Such operations by Israeli strategists play the lives of hundreds of innocent people,” said Konashenkov.

“The movement of regular passenger flights both in Syrian airspace and around the world is carried out at known altitude levels, which the Israeli radar can clearly see.”

Spokesmen for the Israeli military and foreign ministry declined to comment.

The alleged Israeli airstrikes near Damascus were followed by conflicting victim reports.

Syrian state media reported that eight soldiers were injured, while an opposition war monitoring group reported that 23 people were killed in strikes targeting army positions and Iranian-backed fighters.

Meanwhile, state-run news agency SANA said Syrian air defense had launched most of the missiles in the suburbs of the capital and in the south of the country before they reached their targets. It has also been reported that the Israeli warplanes fired the missiles while flying over the Golan Heights and neighboring Lebanon.

The first attack was directed against military positions near Damascus, while the second attack was directed against military positions near the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and Reef Damascus 30 minutes later.

Last month, the Syrian army said that Israeli jets attacked T-4 main airfield in Homs province and that its air defense had launched several missile strikes that caused material damage only. In December, the air defense system was said to have intercepted missiles launched from the direction of Israel at targets on the outskirts of Damascus