Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Iranian downing of a Ukrainian airliner took place last week at a time when reports of advanced US stealth caps in the region had frightened Tehran.

“There were at least six (US) F-35 fighters in the Iranian border area (at the time) in the air. This information still needs to be checked, but I want to underline the excitement that comes with such situations,” Lavrov said ,

Iran’s overthrow of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, which killed all 176 people on board, has triggered a crisis for the Islamic Republic’s clerical rulers, who have seen days of protests after the Iranian military admitted that Accidentally shot down the plane.

Lavrov spoke of a human error at his annual press conference in Moscow and said he was not trying to apologize for what had happened.

But he said it was important to understand the context, and that the incident occurred hours after an Iranian missile attack on U.S. bases in Iraq when Iranian forces were being prepared for some form of US military retaliation.

“There is information that Iranians were expecting another attack from the United States after the strike, but did not know what form it could take,” Lavrov said.

