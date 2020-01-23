advertisement

– with a report from Simon Lewis

The talisman of Scotland, Finn Russell, was sent home from their Guinness Six Nations training camp for a breach of discipline.

The stand-off of Racing 92 does not play in the opener of Scotland against Ireland on February 1 and his involvement in the rest of the tournament seems questionable.

STATEMENT Scotland team spokesman: “Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further role in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, which has been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club. “

– Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 23, 2020

The 27-year-old played for Glasgow Warriors under Gregor Townsend before he left Warriors to become Scotland’s head coach in 2017.

Russell, who processed the Racing 92 race in the Champions Cup quarterfinals, including a 39-22 win over Munster earlier this month

His electric form for the French club this season was one of the main topics of discussion at the launch of Wednesday’s Six Nations in London, but this reported disciplinary action against the fly-half for a “breach of team protocol” the 27-year-old could see with 46 Test caps reduced to spectator status.

