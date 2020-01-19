Rush drummer Neil Peart was bravely faced with a cancer fight

advertisement

Doane Perry, the former drummer of Jethro Tull, paid tribute to Neil Peart in an emotional post on social media.

Peart, the legendary drummer and songwriter of Canadian prog rock legend Rush, passed away last week at the age of 67 after losing his fight against brain cancer.

“With a broken heart and deepest sadness, we have to share the terrible news that our friend, soul brother and bandmate Neil lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle against brain tumor on Tuesday. Read a statement from the band.

Peart, who started playing drums at the age of 13, is considered by many to be one of the most technically talented drummers of all time. In memory of his brilliance, Jethro Tulls Perry took the opportunity to pay homage to his fighting spirit in the midst of a serious illness.

“This brutal, aggressive brain tumor is brave, philosophical and with its usual sense of humor, sometimes light and occasionally dark – all very characteristic of him, even given the serious situation and the opportunities that were given to him at the time of diagnosis and the subsequent operation. But he fought against it, ”Perry said in a post on Facebook.

“Few knew of their own request for privacy, but his understandable response to this message does not in any way exclude or diminish anyone who knew him, worked with him, or loved or admired him up close or from a distance. Perry added.

“His persistent outlook on life has served him well in recent years and although he has primarily followed his own advice, he has retained his dignity, compassion, understanding and deeply curious nature that never let him down , Remarkably, given the severity of his condition (glioblastoma) and the resulting consequences, he really had no pain. This was always my first question when I saw him. ‘

See the full post below.

