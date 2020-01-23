Rush drummer marched to his own rhythm of trust - The B.C. Catholic

advertisement

The news came as a shock to fans around the world. Neil Peart, the virtuoso drummer and lyricist for the Canadian rock band Rush, had died at the age of 67.

Peart fought for three years against an aggressive form of brain cancer, a secret kept by those closest to him.

In interviews and in many of the band’s songs, he was critical of religion, unable to understand why a God would let evil and suffering exist in the world.

Peart was well acquainted with this painful existential problem. His 19-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident in 1997. Then his wife died of cancer in 1998.

At the time, it prevented him from playing with Rush for many years. Just a few years ago, Rush decided to stop touring and recording, and now we know the reason why.

Peart could not get the idea of ​​a God who would torture people in this life with so much suffering, only to threaten them with hell unless they bend over and worship him. (This is a distorted perversion of religion used by many so-called Christians to mentally abuse others.) Peart was a thoughtful person who simply rejected their cartoon version of the universe, which he found literally incredible.

In the lyrics that he wrote for the songs of Rush, we discover an unusual intelligence, a serious person who reads a lot. Peart often used fantasy and literary themes to investigate philosophical dilemmas.

It is unfortunate that Peart never read Christian authors who shared his antipathy about incredible theologies. You wonder what would have happened if Peart had read a book like David Bentley Hart’s That All Shall Be Save: Heaven, Hell, and Universal Salvation.

But what happened was a remarkable amount of artwork, while Peart struggled and thought about the meaning of life. Peart became world famous for his drum techniques, but his lyrics also inspired many to reflect with him on a deeper level.

Fly by Night (1975) was Peart’s first album with Rush. The title track is buzzing with the sense of adventure that should characterize life: “Start a new chapter / Find what I’m looking for / It changes every day.”

But on Caress of Steel (also 1975), with the song ‘I think I’m going bald’, Peart struggles with mortality: ‘My life slips away / I age every day / But even if I am gray / I will still be gray are in my way. “

This independent ethos took on a mythical form on 2112 (Rush’s breakthrough album from 1976), which depicts a dystopian sci-fi future where a totalitarian priesthood forbids guitar music and tries to bring the hero of the story under total control.

On A Farewell to Kings (1977) the beautiful song “Xanadu” tells the story of the poem “Kubla Khan” by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. Peart depicts the emptiness that arises when one devotes himself exclusively to a life full of pleasure: “Waiting for the world to end / Tired of the night / Praying for the light.” “

Hemispheres (1978) contains ‘The Trees’, a memorable parable from Peart about a war between oaks and maple trees. The frightening turn ends the violent costs of egalitarian revolution: “Now there is no more oak oppression / Because they have passed a noble law / And the trees are all kept the same / By ax, ax and saw.”

Though aware of the evil tendencies of humanity, Peart’s human optimism bursts into “Jacob’s Ladder”, from Permanent Waves (1980): “Follow the eyes of man / as they look to the sky / The changing shafts of shine / Weave the structure of their dreams. “

In the jubilant “Limelight” of Moving Pictures (1981), Peart clings to hope for life, despite the obstacles that the social convention presents: “Those who want / have to put alienation aside / Continue with fascination.”

The Signals (1982) album deplores those who “sell their dreams for small desires,” in the song “Subdivisions,” which makes suburbia’s mass production building zones a metaphor for social conformity: “Subdivisions / In the basement bars / In the back of the car / be cool or be ejected. “

Grace Under Pressure (1984) contains the haunting song “Aftermath” about the death of a friend: “Suddenly you were gone / From all the lives that you left your mark on.”

It is a testimony to the impact of Neil Peart that so many people had such a blow from his death.

Music shapes our lives while we reflect in our private interior dialogues. Peart was a conversation partner for many in this inner world.

Although he was agnostic in public, but always “looking for an open door” (as he put it), the hope and joy he has discovered in life may have allowed him to eventually make his way find.

