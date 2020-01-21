Rural highway popular with boy racers worries about the Marlborough resident

advertisement

The aftermath of the crash involving two cars at Renwick last week.

A two-car crash on a nationwide highway popular with young speedsters in Marlborough has a neighbor who is concerned about road safety.

A car was “banned” on Highway Highway 63 just after midnight on Saturday. The police attended the crash at Lanark Lane in Renwick on January 18 at 12:05 PM.

St John Marlborough territory manager, Murray Neal, said two men in their twenties were being taken to Wairau Hospital in a moderate state.

Wairau Valley resident, Francis Carlisle, said one of the drivers drove recklessly before crashing into another car.

Wairau Valley resident Francis Carlisoe is surprised that the driver of this Ford Falcon survived.

“He did donuts on the main road and the other went down.”

The Ford Falcon was “t-boned” by the Subaru, Carlisle said. “It went three quarters in the car, I don’t know how the child actually lived.

“Those kids did wheelies,” Carlisle said.

The unsafe driving antics of Marlborough’s boy racers have been going on for five or six years, Carlisoe said.

‘On Friday evening and Saturday morning they park there in all vineyards and do’ patches’ and ‘wheelies’ everywhere.

“It has now got out of hand in Blenheim, it has been going on for five or six years and they have no respect for anyone else on the road.” he said.

The police have no reports on how the accident took place and according to a spokesperson “no arrests have been made”.

A woman who did donuts in her car on a Blenheim cricket ground was quickly caught by the nearby police.

