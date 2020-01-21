Rupee drops 6 paise against US dollar in early trade

advertisement

The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 71.17 against the US dollar when trading opened on Tuesday, following weak domestic stock market. A weak dollar against other large currencies abroad and the softening of the crude prices limited the fall of the rupee, dealers said.

On the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.17 and fell further and reached a low of 71.19 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit was settled with the US currency on Monday at 71.11.

Market benchmark Sensex fell more than 200 points due to losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and ITC amid weak global signals.

After reaching an intra-day low of 41,301.63, the BSE index distributed losses with 30 shares to trade 86.90 points or 0.21% lower at 41,442.01. The broader NSE also traded 18.90 points, or 0.15%, lower at 12,205.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell by 0.49% to $ 64.88 a barrel.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 97.56.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, with a crore of £ 5.87 on Monday, according to preliminary data.

The yield on 10-year Indian government bonds was 6.64%.

