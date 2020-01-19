RuPaul's DragCon UK organizers issue a statement after visitors complain

advertisement

The DragCon UK organizers of RuPaul have insisted that problems will be solved after a stream of complaints from visitors.

The American star RuPaul opened what was announced as ‘the world’s largest celebration of drag culture’.

But some fans tweet their frustration after a long wait to reach Olympia in London.

Visitor @GraceAnatomyUK wrote: “RuPaulsDragCon is a mess. We have been in line for two hours, have not moved for an hour, no updates, nothing!

Okay, @RuPaulsDragCon is a mess. We have been in line for two hours, have not been moved for an hour, no updates, nothing! Cold, hungry, feet hurt, need the toilet. And we paid a fortune for the tickets! #dragcon #dragconuk

– Grace Anatomy (@GraceAnatomyUK) January 18, 2020

Liv Woodward wrote: “This is way too crowded. How should you move in this?! “

@ 101Gothgirl wrote: “This is what happens when drag becomes mainstream. This is also what happens if you sell tickets too much because of the money versus the integrity of your fans. “

This is way too crowded. How should you move in this?! #DragConUK pic.twitter.com/d7dyA9zYVc

– liv woodward (@livwoodward) January 18, 2020

Event Organizer World Of Wonder said in a statement that problems would be resolved for Sunday’s event.

They offered refunds to anyone who could not come in.

“Occupational health and safety officers advised us to stop the queues for an hour today due to blockage of the aisles and from there – we brought everyone in as quickly as possible under the supervision of H&S,” they said.

@RuPaul @RuPaulsDragCon So we were told that nobody was allowed in for 2 hours because the location is at maximum capacity !! We have been told that there are no refunds, it doesn’t look like we’re coming in today! 🤬 Where is our #RUfund? #dragconuk

– Beth (@ bethanjane22) January 18, 2020

“We have met the location, security and H&S for tomorrow’s event and are convinced that the same problems will not occur.

“Thank you and we appreciate you. If your ticket has not been scanned and you want to return, you are welcome to use your ticket to arrive tomorrow.

“If you cannot pay tomorrow, the refunds will be honored. Send an email to help@rupaulsdragcon.com for further assistance.”

People become impatient with #DragCon #RuPaul #dragconuk we want a refund if we don’t let us in !! pic.twitter.com/BlUX3q6POH

– Fran Castaño (@Franfrinmusic) January 18, 2020

Organizers called the event “the very best in drag fashion, queer and pop culture and LGBTQ + art.”

RuPaul, who attended RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC Three, cut the ribbon to mark the start of the convention.

